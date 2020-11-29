Letter: Election Theory 'N'

Election Theory ‘N’
Some 33 years ago, in 1987, I was a student at Wichita State University in Kansas. That January, Gov. John Carlin stepped down from office (term-limited).
It was announced he would become a professor at my university. My folks heard the report and mused: “Wouldn’t it be something if Gov. Carlin would be your professor someday, Jimmy?” By that August, Carlin was my professor! It was a graduate-level course, and I was only one of two undergrad seniors in the class. I had to do a thesis-like paper.
It was my own original idea. I called it “ELECTION THEORY ‘N.’ “ While this may sound coincidental, it nevertheless carries a remarkable string of truths. I began by looking at U.S. presidents: Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Jackson, Van Buren, William Harrison, Buchanan, Lincoln, Andrew Johnson, Benjamin Harrison, Wilson, Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Nixon, Reagan, (I will amend this to include Clinton and Biden).
Just for fun, let me look at Texas and see if my theory holds-up. It does. The first governor was James Henderson, later Sam Houston. Due to space limits, I won’t list all who fit my theory. I will list statesman Stephen F. Austin.
What is the common thread? All had surnames ending in “N.” Before anyone mumbles “coincidence” — Obama’s doesn’t end in an “S.” neither doesn’t Trump’s name. Neither does my surname, for that matter.
— James A. Marples, Longview