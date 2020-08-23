Letter: Electoral corruption

Electoral corruption
“Run government as a business,” say Republicans. What business man, facing great demand for his product, and with low operating capital, would remove efficient machines that quickly produce numerous products in exchange for manual labor, but reduce overtime hours? In such a situation, what business directors would refuse capital to continue operations? And, what business man would close available material sources to make product?
None, Republicans would say, except when it comes to processing expected heavy demand for mail-in ballots in the upcoming general election.
Yes, the real joy Republican, DeJoy, appointed postmaster general by Donald Trump, did that. He removed 30,000-per-hour ballot processing machines from high-population centers. He cut overtime hours and removed public mail boxes. Republicans refuse to adequately fund the post office.
All with the blatant aim to impede, delay or never deliver mail ballots, and to avoid legal deadlines for postmarking and delivering mail ballots for counting.
Postal workers and the public make outcry. DeJoy says his corruption will stop. He does not say he will restore efficiency.
What else can you expect from Donald Trump and DeJoy? Obtain and mail your ballot early to defeat Republican electoral corruption.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview