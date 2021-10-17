Letter: Eliminate these police

Eliminate these police
Defund the police! That’s not enough. We must abolish these police :
The Vocabulary Police — who mandate we change our dictionary, pronouns and vocabulary to conform with theirs. They even demand we cease referring to God as “He” and “Father.”
The Politically Correct Police — who set the rules for the ideals we may espouse and opinions we may express, the main question being, “Will it hurt someone’s feelings?”
The Mainstream Media Police — who ignore, misrepresent and spin rather than investigate and report the actual news.
The Gender Identity Police — who concoct a variety of genders that God did not create and insist we affirm and promote those identities.
The Family Police — who redefine and destroy God’s intended purpose for marriage and family, which is one male husband and one female wife (until death separates them), with children born and raised from that union.
The Abortion Police – who make laws to kill innocent lives, believing that the “already born” have a right to eliminate the lives of the “not yet born.”
And lastly, one we can all agree on — The Corrupt Police — (a very small minority in a very honorable profession) who ignore guidelines and defend their cronies.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview