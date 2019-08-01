Letter: Eliminating marauders

Eliminating marauders
Capital punishment is in the news due to Attorney General William Barr’s stated position/intended action (news story, July 26). I admit that life is complex in a “civilized” society but we must consider how simple the first two rules for beginning to develop civilization are: 1) You have to wear clothes, and 2) Marauders are to be killed. Therefore, I will always believe that anyone fitting the definition of a marauder, when he is unanimously convicted by a jury, should be killed.
The penalty should be executed in 21 days or fewer, and it should be done by a firing squad to keep it simple and decisive. The deterrent effect would be enormous. All persons fear negative consequences. Furthermore, people greatly fear negative consequences that are quick and severe.
The law for eliminating marauders should be as described above, because making it so will literally cause all of us to hold every person, unknown to us aforetime, and his stuff, in a sacred light. Who wouldn’t want to live in a free country where the probability of a stranger attacking or plundering you, your family members, or your stuff is essentially nil? Count me in!
— Lewis Bishop, Gilmer