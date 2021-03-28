You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: End career politicians

End career politicians

I have sent the following letter to state Sen. Bryan Hughes and state Reps. Jay Dean, Cole Hefner and Travis Clardy:

Because the politicians in Washington, D.C., seem to feel they are entitled to keep their positions from election to death, I feel it will be up to each individual state to reverse this trend.

Each state should enact a bill, limiting the elected federal representatives and senators to a term not to exceed 10 years and then, when their term has expired, could not run again as a senator or representative for a period of 10 years. This would circumvent the making of career politicians.

Which state senator or representative here in Texas will be the one to introduce such a bill, earning the thanks of every taxpayer in this great state?

— Patsy G. Almquist, Marshall

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“More than that, I count all things to be loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and count them mere rubbish, so that I may gain Christ ...”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business