Letter: End career politicians

End career politicians
I have sent the following letter to state Sen. Bryan Hughes and state Reps. Jay Dean, Cole Hefner and Travis Clardy:
Because the politicians in Washington, D.C., seem to feel they are entitled to keep their positions from election to death, I feel it will be up to each individual state to reverse this trend.
Each state should enact a bill, limiting the elected federal representatives and senators to a term not to exceed 10 years and then, when their term has expired, could not run again as a senator or representative for a period of 10 years. This would circumvent the making of career politicians.
Which state senator or representative here in Texas will be the one to introduce such a bill, earning the thanks of every taxpayer in this great state?
— Patsy G. Almquist, Marshall