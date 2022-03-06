 Skip to main content
Letter: End oil restrictions

With Russia invading Ukraine, some Democrats are even calling on the president to stop buying oil from Russia. One could make the argument that nations buying oil from Russia are helping fund the invasion of Ukraine.

Ending the purchase of oil may not end the war, but how can America justify buying this oil in any way? Thousands upon thousand of Ukrainians are being murdered in this unjustified war. American can easily replace this oil by ending oil production restrictions here at home put in place by the president.

Those restrictions should have never been put in place anyway. It’s the right thing to do. I hope it’s not too late to help.

— Gerald Green, Longview

