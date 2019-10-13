Letter: End this unholy practice

End this unholy practice
I am writing today in respect to something happening increasingly in the occupied territories. I am speaking of the kidnapping and holding Palestinian children in so-called administrative detention, which is indefinite imprisonment without charges or trial or charges. There is even torture of children as well.
Many prisoners in Israeli prisons have been tortured, some to the point of death. Seventy-three Palestinian prisoners have died from such torture. Many Palestinian children are homeless, as there are increased demolitions of Palestinian homes, and no Western media attention to this. Dozens of children also have been shot to death by Israeli snipers in the protests in Gaza.
If this upsets you as much as me please call Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn, or Rep. Louie Gohmert to demand no more money to Israel until this torture and imprisonment of children is ended. Demand this aid, which is more than to any other country, be suspended until this unholy practice is discontinued.
— Jerry King, Longview