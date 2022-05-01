Letter: Energy independence and unemployment

Energy independence and unemployment
I saw a T-shirt that made me think of John Foster. The shirt read, “I don’t think before I talk, I like to be surprised!” In his latest opinion (April 23), he took issue with a couple of things I mentioned in my letter.
I stated that when Joe took office, the USA was energy independent. We did not need to buy oil from Russia or any other of our enemies. John was so proud that Joe recently made the decision not to buy oil from Russia. If Joe hadn’t destroyed our oil industry, we wouldn’t have needed Russian oil anyway!
John was also proud that he as commander of a VFW post took advantage of “stimulus” (free) monies to keep the post running. If this administration had allowed the USA to return to work, cut the ridiculous unemployment checks and handouts, this economy would have already fully recovered.
One last thing. How can unemployment be around 3.8% when just about every place I visit is hiring? I heard a news report the other day that stated “there are 1.7 jobs for every American that wants to work.”
Joe’s approval rating is now around 30% which means even Democrats don’t agree with what he is doing.
— Bryan King, Longview