Letter: Energy prices mess

Energy prices mess
Hey Kathy Somer (letter, July 24), let’s see what Joe Paper Ballot is doing about energy prices since he is so anxious to help out the millions of Americans struggling with not only gasoline prices but utilities, food and more affected by the costs of fossil fuels.
Since you obviously have been programmed by your Democrat leaders to not trust the journalism professionals at Fox News, I will use other sources.
NBC News: The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
MSN: The Biden administration has proposed blocking all new drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
KRLD: Biden administration, EPA targeting Permian Basin for pollution rules that could hinder drilling.
NY Post: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese says Americans will have to endure pain at the pump indefinitely in the name of the “liberal world order.”
Numerous sources: Blocked Keystone Pipeline, drawing down Strategic Petroleum Reserve, begging Saudis and others for additional production.
Energy prices are forward-looking, so if Joe would open America up for drilling instead of prioritizing impractical and expensive solutions like electric cars, it would help. If you think electric cars are the answer, allow me to refer you to Betsy McCaughey’s excellent column (July 22).
— Al McBride, Longview