Letter: Entitled to the truth

Entitled to the truth
In a past issue of the News Journal, a letter asked the question: When Will John Foster explain to us how the Bidens got rich?
I don’t think that has happened, but I can understand that it might take some some time to find out.
This might be a perfect time for such an explanation, though. Reports are that a special agent for the IRS that is investigating Hunter Biden is now seeking “whistleblower protection” from Congress. His testimony will be vital in determining whether the government is engaged in obstructing this investigation.
Reports are saying that this whistleblower can name a senior political appointee that has made false statements as to this matter. This political appointee is unnamed as of now. I doubt seriously that a son of President Trump would be protected for a single solitary second.
Congress needs to act on this immediately. That includes the Senate as well. If it turns out this unnamed political appointee is working in the Justice Department, then a special prosecutor should be assigned. One that can be trusted to find and report the truth.
Americans certainly are entitled to that. Even John Foster should agree with that statement.
— Gerald Green, Longview