Letter: Eroding freedoms

Eroding freedoms

Since its founding, our nation has been known for its freedoms — of speech, peaceable assembly, of the press and of religion.

We are the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” as our national anthem states it.

Sadly however, the freedoms we cherish are being eroded. This destruction is being fueled by bureaucrats and politicians who oppose religious liberty, e.g., Beto O’Rourke and Mike Collier, as well as governmental entities which insist that individuals and educational institutions betray their deeply held religious/faith beliefs to satisfy the demands of those in our society who are “calling good evil and evil good.”

They think it is acceptable to deny us freedom of conscience as long as they get their way. Our freedoms and civility are eroding.

— Mary K. Barham, Longview

