Letter: Essential facts and accuracy

Essential facts and accuracy
In his column of Aug. 13 (“A puzzle to solve”), Jim Ross Lightfoot wrote about Saul Alinsky and quoted eight rules he claimed were authored by him. Lightfoot’s eight rules, however, are not Alinsky’s. (See, for instance, www.snopes.com/fact-check/how-to-create-a-social-state.)
These eight rules have been assigned to Alinsky since at least the presidency of Barack Obama and have continued to do the rounds in some Republican circles which have apparently never bothered to check whether Alinsky actually wrote what they claim he did. If we’re arguing for conservative values, shouldn’t we take the time to ensure that what we’re saying is truthful? Surely facts and accuracy are essential for any constructive dialogue.
Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” from 1971 actually number 13, not eight, and are nothing like the list Lightfoot quoted. Since Alinsky has become a bogeyman to some on the Right, even though he died 50 years ago, it seems he has become fair game to blame, accurately or not, for many ills that assail the nation.
We are of course free to criticize ideas we disagree with or think are destructive, but let’s do it responsibly and without perpetuating false narratives.
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy