Letter: Everything you wished for

Yeah, Kathy Somer (letter, Jan. 27), nothing says election integrity like millions upon millions of uncontrolled and unverifiable paper ballots.

You only like that because you don’t mind questionable elections as long as Democrats win and get to start writing executive orders to undermine our energy independence, destroy our borders, raise our taxes and take away our Second Amendment rights.

If it’s a fraud-facilitating third-world voting system you crave, then you are definitely getting everything you wished for.

— Al McBride, Longview

