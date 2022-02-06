Letter: Evidence of racism

Evidence of racism
We finally found the “proven racism” that John Foster hates so much, along with blatant gender bias, both committed by a U.S. president.
Joe Biden picked his VP with the stated primary qualifications based on race and gender. Now he has promised to select his U.S. Supreme Court nominee the same way.
Imagine that, when selecting personnel for some of the nation’s most important positions he started by eliminating over 92% of the population based only upon race and gender with no consideration of qualifications.
Now we know how John Foster hates proven racists so we can anxiously await John’s scorching condemnation of Joe Biden. This time John will have actual evidence to back up his claims.
— Al McBride, Longview