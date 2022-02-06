 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Evidence of racism

Evidence of racism

We finally found the “proven racism” that John Foster hates so much, along with blatant gender bias, both committed by a U.S. president.

Joe Biden picked his VP with the stated primary qualifications based on race and gender. Now he has promised to select his U.S. Supreme Court nominee the same way.

Imagine that, when selecting personnel for some of the nation’s most important positions he started by eliminating over 92% of the population based only upon race and gender with no consideration of qualifications.

Now we know how John Foster hates proven racists so we can anxiously await John’s scorching condemnation of Joe Biden. This time John will have actual evidence to back up his claims.

— Al McBride, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Do all things without complaining or arguments; so that you will prove yourselves to be blameless and innocent, children of God above reproach in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you appear as lights in the world ...”

Featured Businesses

Find a local business