Letter: Evil disguised as freedom

Dave McNeely’s recent column on Sissy Farenthold (Oct. 14) was very interesting.

It appears Sissy was a trailblazer in many regards and had numerous accomplishments. However, I am not sure I would list sexual freedom and abortion rights as accomplishments. Do we now consider porn, strip clubs and prostitution as accomplishments? These are stains on our society.

People degrading and using each other is very harmful and damaging to themselves and our society, yet Dave wants to celebrate this “accomplishment.” How many parents want their kids to grow up and enter this industry? Absolutely none!

Dave even considers a mother’s right to kill their child in the womb as an “accomplishment.” This is how sick and twisted our society has become. Unfortunately, this is now considered mainstream thought. We disguise evil as freedom and people buy it.

Where have our critical thinking skills gone?

— Mark Bartlett, Longview

