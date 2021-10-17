Letter: Exceptional heart care

Exceptional heart care
I hope among the Gushers in your paper this week you will laud the wonderful new cardiac unit at Christus Good Shepherd.
I had the pleasure of touring the new facility this week. It is indeed a wonderful addition for the provision of health care to our community and beyond.
With state of the art design and equipment, as well as highly trained physicians in the critical specialities, it will help provide exceptional heart care right here at home.
We are so fortunate to have two great hospitals and treatment centers in our town.
As a former Longview mayor, my pride in our growth is enormous.
Thank you to the leaders behind these organizations for investing in our healthy future.
Let’s make good use of these gifts!
— Martha Whitehead, Longview (Former mayor and Texas state treasurer)