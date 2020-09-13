Letter: Exercise your right

Exercise your right
I normally don’t “do” political. However, the letter written by Susie Evers of Carthage (Sept. 9) motivated me to comment.
Ms. Evers is correct in her assumption that supporters of Donald Trump are of good moral character and love America. That group would include me. She is concerned and doesn’t understand why loved ones, friends and family, would support this person. They probably feel the same about Susie and her choice! Ms. Evers has a right to her opinion and a right to vote for the person she believes will fulfill the duties of a president. That is one of the benefits of being American.
Politics aside, I feel sure Ms. Evers and I would have much in common ... just not our choice of parties (or president). I could offer a rebuttal of each derogatory statement made by Ms. Evers about the Republican Party, but I too avoid confrontation when it comes to politics.
I also believe that voting is a basic right of each and every American, and this American doesn’t worry about the opinions of others (including family and friends). I may not agree with your choice for president in November, but I encourage every American to exercise the personal right to vote. What a great country we live in!
— Sondra K. Pickering, Pittsburg