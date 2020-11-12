Letter: Expand mail balloting

Expand mail balloting
The Republican claim of abuse of mail ballot harvesting in Texas can be simply resolved by mailing postage returned mail ballots to every registered voter. If there is any question that a mail ballot is executed by the designated registered voter, simply have the voter come to the election office to show that was his or her returned mail ballot.
The only problem that Republicans really have, with mailing of ballots to all registered voters, is that it is done in safe Democratic and turning states, rather than the states Republicans carry by the vote. I don’t hear Republicans complaining about Utah sending mail ballots to every registered voter in that state.
And, by mailing ballots to every registered voter, voter participation is legally increased, which means a more true sentiment of the electorate is expressed. Candidates for public office must appeal to a wider segment of the population for election, rather than to a narrow base. How can this hurt anyone, except the narrow-minded, like the ousted President Trump?
In two contests, Trump lost the popular vote — first by around 3 million and, secondly, by 4 million and counting with heavy mail ballots cast.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview