Letter: Expand mail-in voting

Expand mail-in voting
It is no secret the United States has an issue with voter turnout. A 2017 report from the Census Bureau found that 61.4% of eligible voters cast ballots in the 2016 general election. That figure has remained virtually unchanged in the last six general elections. In fact, in the past 40 years, turnout peaked at 67.7% in 1992.
Every election is important, ranging from school boards and city councils to the Congress and presidency. It is imperative that we do everything possible to encourage each person to vote.
A new threat to voter turnout has emerged: the novel coronavirus. Many states have been forced to postpone primaries and consider safer alternatives. As all eyes turn to the general election, many are fearful that going to the polls would constitute an undue risk to their safety and that of others. During this trying time, expanded mail-in voting would allow Americans to cast their votes safely and effectively from home to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
While the method is not without its problems, the benefits far outweigh the risks. Most importantly, it is the solution that will allow the citizenry to be heard in greater numbers while protecting the integrity of the ballot box that is essential to our great republic.
— Jacob King, Longview