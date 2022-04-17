Letter: Explain it to me

Explain it to me
OK, maybe us “low-information voters” who voted for Trump don’t understand such high-level thinking, but I have a problem with the following headline and statement from the Biden administration.
“President Biden on Tuesday is set to announce that the Environmental Protection Agency will allow E15 gasoline — gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend — to be sold in the United States this summer in an effort to expand Americans’ access to affordable fuel supply….”
“President Biden predicts food shortages for Americans.”
Now my little deplorable Trump minion mind had a problem with using huge quantities of petroleum from the National Petroleum Reserve during a time when supplies are threatened anyway, but those two statements just stunned me. Why would we want to turn grains into gasoline with a food shortage looming?
I obviously need one of our highly informed Democrat voters to explain this to me.
— Al McBride, Longview