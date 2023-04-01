Letter: Explain it to us

Explain it to us
While I was scanning John Foster’s latest biased diatribe (Forum page, March 24) against Trump, I was wondering to myself, “When will John D. Foster explain to us how the Biden family got so rich without starting any businesses or having any real expertise to offer in management or services?”
Trump has started dozens of businesses, and many have been very successful. What is the basis for your beloved Joe’s wealth, John?
The thought went along with questioning how a country which has allowed its classified information to be dispersed all over the Biden realm, to VP Pence’s home and to Mara-a-Lago been able to so effectively hide Jeffrey Epstein’s client list for his little island and also effectively hide the names of the buyers of Hunter Biden’s “masterpieces.”
By the way John, as long as I am thinking, why is it that in the two years the Democrats were totally in power did they not reverse those Trump admin regulation changes if the Democrats were so opposed to them?
— Al McBride, Longview