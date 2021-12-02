Letter: Face the evidence

Face the evidence
Who really is our president? Congratulations on your letter Amos Snow (Nov. 18) in addressing the issue so effectively.
We now see the approval rating polls on Biden are down to only 36%. His mental acuity probably is less than that as shown in the latest press conference where he used a binder with pictures on the podium to identify the reporters. Who is the unknown person making the decisions for the president?
America is in trouble as shown last week when Biden had to sign over his “so-called” job to his vice president when he had surgery. Do you realize that next in line is “Heaven Help Us” Nancy Pelosi!
Let’s face the evidence. Who is the person or persons deciding what next to put on the American taxpayers? Is this a committee or was this planned before the 2020 election? Is the COVID epidemic a part of their plan or the forced vaccinations?
America is still the greatest country on Earth. Reagan reminded us that freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction! It is not ours by way of inheritance, and it must be fought for and defended constantly. America, we need to pray!
— June Strohsahl, Longview