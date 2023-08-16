Letter: Facts needed

Facts needed
What aggravates me the most is that “opinion” pieces don’t have to include verifiable facts if they are promoted by right-wing writers.
All of the op-eds written from the right are unbelievably heavy on knee-jerk, incendiary, talking points with no substance nor facts to back them up.
Jeff McAlister (Forum column, Aug. 11) lists a couple of “objectionable books,” mostly for their topics of LGBTQ issues, but does not say if they are in local schools or what local schools are banning them.
He alludes to a “list” in ALA — said list being the most challenged books in 2022, not banned books.
LNJ, do your job as a community paper. Give one of your excellent reporters a meaty task and print a list of books banned in our local schools.
— Carlyn Short, Gladewater