Letter: Failed from the beginning

Worse than it should have been
The COVID-19 pandemic in America is worse than it should have ever been.
In September, the Trump administration ended the PREDICT pandemic early warning program. In January, the administration was warned by Peter Navarro that the coronavirus could cost the U.S. trillions of dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death, but was ignored. In that same month, the administration failed to implement the National Security Council’s playbook on fighting pandemics, a step-by-step checklist ensuring the government move swiftly to fully detect potential outbreaks, secure supplemental funding, procure personal protective equipment and consider invoking the Defense Production Act (news story, Saturday).
While U.S. senators were making massive transactions in their financial portfolios based on intelligence reports (news story, March 20), the Trump administration was downplaying the severity of this virus to the American people by equating it to the flu, telling us to “Just stay calm. It will go away,” and trying to convince us that 100,000 American deaths would be a “very good job.”
This administration has failed the American people from the very beginning. We deserve better.
— Raymond Richards, Karnack