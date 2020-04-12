Letter: Failed from the beginning

Worse than it should have been

The COVID-19 pandemic in America is worse than it should have ever been.

In September, the Trump administration ended the PREDICT pandemic early warning program. In January, the administration was warned by Peter Navarro that the coronavirus could cost the U.S. trillions of dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death, but was ignored. In that same month, the administration failed to implement the National Security Council’s playbook on fighting pandemics, a step-by-step checklist ensuring the government move swiftly to fully detect potential outbreaks, secure supplemental funding, procure personal protective equipment and consider invoking the Defense Production Act (news story, Saturday).

While U.S. senators were making massive transactions in their financial portfolios based on intelligence reports (news story, March 20), the Trump administration was downplaying the severity of this virus to the American people by equating it to the flu, telling us to “Just stay calm. It will go away,” and trying to convince us that 100,000 American deaths would be a “very good job.”

This administration has failed the American people from the very beginning. We deserve better.

— Raymond Richards, Karnack

Today's Bible verse

“He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.’ ”

— Luke 24:6-7

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business