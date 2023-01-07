Letter: Falling through the cracks

Falling through the cracks
You never know how bad something is with different agencies until you need them.
My husband has suffered a stroke, and his left side is of no use at this time. I have been to different agencies trying to get him help with a physical therapy long-term unit. No one will help!
Various reasons everyone says they can’t do anything for him. All of them have told me that he is one of those that will fall through the cracks.
No one should ever be told that your loved one is going to fall through the cracks with nothing that can be done for them. I am looking at him being released to me, sent home, and I will be the one caring for him with no agency to help me. No one to help get him to doctors, no one to help pay for physical therapy, no one to help pay for medical care. No one to help!
I know I am not the only one out there that is happening to. God is the only one that will step in and help us.
I have faith and hope my husband and I will make it. Thank you for reading this.
— Dee Shields, Longview