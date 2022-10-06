Letter: False accusations

False accusations
Kathy Somer, we have not met, therefore I need to clear somethings up. I pledged my soul to Jesus in 1947. Since that time, I have attempted to live a life acceptable to Jesus.
I am sure I have failed, but that will be settled when I meet my Lord. I am not subject to man’s accusations. I am a faithful voter and supporter of the Republican Party. Each statement that you mentioned (letter, Oct. 2) made me question where are your two or three witnesses.
Trump has been accused by individuals, and it has been proven that the charges were false. You mention draft dodger, I believe I read that he had a medical reason.
I believe our country was doing very well and problems were being solved under Trump’s leadership. Under Biden’s administration, our country has suffered due to high inflation, ridiculous movement to electric cars and a fumbling want to be president that hid in the basement — and now we know why.
I believe in legal immigration, but breaking the law and millions doing it creates a problem we cannot pay for. Due to the lack of respect for the border, I believe the wall is necessary.
Read Deuteronomy 19:15-21. The penalty for false accusations is severe.
— Imogene Thomas, Marshall