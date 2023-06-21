Letter: Fearmongering

Fearmongering
Oh, look. Flaming right-wing opinionist Betsy McCaughey is dredging up and fearmongering MS-13 and immigrants again!
Obviously, she hasn’t been able to get any traction on previous tirades. Maybe she could start a rant about children being slaughtered in the classroom, or hungry children and food deserts in America, or why so many low-wage jobs are going empty (it’s the lack of immigrants to fill them, stupid) or tax dollars going to subsidize companies who brag about obscene profits while on the government dole, or government taking away the rights of parents in regards to making health decisions for their children.
I can guarantee that none of these issues touch her, so why should she care?
— Carlyn Short, Gladewater