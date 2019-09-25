Letter: Fictitious battle not heritage

Not heritage, holocaust
I read and reread your article by Bridget Ortigo (news story, Sept. 5).
The Heritage Festival and Battle of Fort Crawford canceled, it says. I see the blame is not that East Texas history of that time period is not being entirely told. I see it as only another attempt to romanticize the bloodiest period in American history.
My forefathers were here at that time but there’s no mention of them. And please, someone tell me Mr. Key what was the cause. I’ll walk with you down the historical path if we can tell it all. I know East Texas history, and I get a dose from the Longview News-Journal. But this fictitious battle that never happened has gone from nothing to the Battle of Fort Crawford.
I sat quietly by until I heard my 9-year-old nephew who attends school in Hallsville talking about the battle like it was history. You can try to cover it up with all the honey you want, but you and yours weren’t the only ones in East Texas at that time. And some of us don’t know it as heritage but holocaust.
— Ernest Henson, Lakeport