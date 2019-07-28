Letter: Fiddling while democracy burns

Fiddling while democracy burns
After listening to a good portion of the Mueller testimony (news stories, Thursday, Friday) I don’t think there has ever been a president of this country who, along with others in his circle, has done so many stunning and in-your-face unethical and illegal actions that the Democrats actually are at a loss to know how to deal with it.
I also don’t think our founding fathers ever conceived of this level of treachery, so they didn’t set up a model to deal with it.
So we continue to flounder. We, like Nero, fiddle while democracy burns.
— Violet Melton, Gladewater