Letter: Fight to win

Fight to win
I have said for years that, and now I am agreement with Ronald Reagan’s son, Michael Reagan: Our military must be able to fight to win.
And, I wish to further commit on the fact that without being able to win, our military becomes frustrated and abusive in military and veterans hospitals and in other groups.
My husband’s grandparents had four of five sons and two sons-in-law in WWII. They spent a great deal of time on their knees praying to almighty God for their safety and return and an end to that horrible war. And what happened to our military during the Korean War. Division.
And here things like LSD were formulated in the laboratories of the U.S. Army. Our military was experimented on and sometimes their dependents.
These military soldiers are also American citizens. We must be able to fight to win or stay at home.
According to the Billy Graham Association, the military is performing forced abortions. I know this is true because they tried unsuccessfully to force me to have an abortion in a military hospital.
I love this country. God bless America with repentance, and this starts with the house of the Lord.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger