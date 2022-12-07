Letter: Finding solutions

Finding solutions
Re: Ms. Short’s letter (Nov. 30):
Please don’t become angry at the opinions of other people. Please don’t waste your spiritual energy on anger, but, use your spiritual energy on finding solutions.
Marriage is a union between man and woman. God made male and female. Procreation (go and multiply) is an integral part of holy matrimony. Holy matrimony provides a tent of protection for a child born to that union.
Yes, marriage is between a man and woman who want to care for each other. However, there are many people who cannot have a child, and they lead a full life founded in love for each other and the most holy God.
However, God made man and God made woman. Each one complements the other one. You ask the question of “exactly how would this legislation impact his personal life”? To try to destroy populations of people whether they be Jewish or whether they be infants is population control.
And, population control is Hitler’s caricature of doctrines and a headliner in Hitler’s playbook.
Furthermore, legislation affects all of us, and if it legal, you do not break the law, but if it is illegal and wrong, you get in there and change the law.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger