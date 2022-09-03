Letter: Fine with being woke

Fine with being woke
First, I was a “snowflake.” I kinda liked that. I’d spent time up North so knew that each snowflake was distinctive and beautiful and together created a landscape of serenity and calm. Yes, it never seemed to last long, but that too was part of the charm.
Then I was a “libtard.” Not my favor word, nor do I suspect a favorite of the parents of any political persuasion, who had children with mental or emotional disabilities. I base that on the exponential way its use faded as has the base word it came from.
Now, I’m “woke.” How that’s an insult has escaped me. If woke means aware that all God’s creatures posses a purpose and are part of the divine plan, if it means we are connected such that we can feel the same suffering of loss, pain, unfair judgement and bias, then how is that a bad thing?
Surely it is better to share these traits than it is to criticize anyone simply because they arrive from a different path. If “woke” means I’m connected with my fellow humans, that’s just fine with me. Sure beats being alone and angry.
— James Cogar, Longview