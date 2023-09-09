Letter: First-rate magazine

First-rate magazine
Congratulations to Editor Santana Gallacher and her team for creating the excellent edition of ETX View magazine, “The Women’s Issue.”
The writing, editing, layout and photography are all first rate. The stories in the issue are a well organized and impressive collection of the experiences of many women leaders in East Texas.
All of us who live in this beautiful part of the state should take great pride in the courage, compassion, entrepreneurship, leadership and generosity of these women from a broad spectrum of East Texas life.
Their stories tell us how they make their mark in the community. I hope many young women will read these stories and feel empowered to overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.
The story of the Alabama-Coushatta reservation is a wonderful introduction to one of our most important and impressive resources and its historical saga. The tribes keep alive their traditions and further the contributions that they have made to the development of East Texas and the nation.
Keep up your excellent work on chronicling the life of East Texas.
— Fred Zuker, Longview