Letter: Fiscal hawks?

Fiscal hawks?
Republican economic policy: President Ronald Reagan increased the deficit by $1.4 trillion (142% increase), George W. Bush by $3.293 trillion (57% increase) and Donald Trump by $6.6 trillion dollars (33% increase).
During Republican administrations, they cut tax rates (especially for the super rich) and gut funding the Internal Revenue Service to decrease government income.
The debt limit does not authorize new spending commitments. It allows the government to finance existing legal obligations that Congresses and presidents made in the past. After they run up the tab, Republicans now won’t increase the debt limit to pay the bills they incurred.
The only time Republicans are fiscal hawks is when they are out of power. When in power, they spend like crazy, don’t pay incurred debts and they lower taxes for wealthy supporters.
A latest Republican proposal is a 30% national sales tax on every purchase, which will increase inflation nationwide by at least 30%. It would hammer lower-and middle-class families.
President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, left office with a $63 billion budget surplus. Who governs to achieve economic benefit for most of us — Republicans or Democrats?
— Frank Supercinski, Longview