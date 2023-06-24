Letter: Flag disrespect

Flag disrespect
A few days ago, many patriotic citizens and businesses celebrated Flag Day by displaying American flags.
Our president, on the other hand, ignored the intent of the day as he held a celebration of Pride Month. He had the audacity to display the Pride flag front and center at the White House with an American flag to either side.
In doing so, he violated the U.S. Flag Code. His priorities were clearly displayed, and it is obviously not our nation as a whole.
In response to Biden’s misdeed, the U.S. House passed the One Flag for All Act, which would prohibit the federal government from flying any flag other than the U.S. flag.
We all know how far that act will go. However, common sense tells me that Biden’s action could open the door to other groups. It was unwise and appalling!
— Mary K. Barham, Longview