Letter: Focus on people, not guns

Focus on people, not guns
All thinking persons know that a gun does not exude ether, spirit magic, demon activity or any stuff whatever that could enter a person’s psyche or brain and “cause” the person to become “murderous” in thought. Therefore, because the gun is not the cause, why work on gun “issues?”
Please work on people issues — the “socialization” process. People connected to jobs, stable families, churches, schools, eating with happy friends could not ever be induced to suddenly be murderous even if urged toward it by some foolish person who might come on the scene. Actively connected people love their fellowmen. The ones who embark on mass shootings are “disconnected” souls. They are easy to spot long before they spiral totally down. Focus on them. Remove them to primitive-style camps in the mountains. Keep them there until they shape up through work, camaraderie and learning a manual/craftsmanship work skill.
Read about the Civilian Conservation Corps camps of bygone days. Numerous articles are on the web showcasing how those camps benefited young men who could not find a job for getting started in life.
— Lewis Bishop, Gilmer