Letter: Follow the law

Follow the law
“A general diffusion of knowledge being essential to the preservation of liberties and rights of the people, it shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of free public schools” — Texas Constitution.
In an astonishing coincidence, following close on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott’s proclamation that private school subsidies are an emergency, a column by somebody named Brian Phillips (Forum page, Feb. 17) magically appears singing the praises of freedom to choose private school.
Fact: Texas parents are already free to send their kids to private school. This debate has nothing to do with freedom and everything to do with money.
Abbott and his buddy Brian want Texas taxpayers to pay tuition for parents to send kids to private school. My public education math teachers made clear that when you subtract numbers from one place and send them to another, the first number gets smaller.
Brian’s meander through history and around the world to support his argument is the shiny object to deflect your attention from reality. This proposal takes from public schools and gives to private schools. Reread the first sentence. Follow the law.
— Joe Young, Longview