Letter: Follow the money trail

Follow the money trail
Politics in the 21st century is all about the economics. Specifically, it’s about donor dollars, lobbyists, PACs and dark money.
Voters are so far down the priorities list as to be inconsequential. Sure, voters vote, but that’s why millions in campaign contributions are used to manipulate them to vote against their own best interests.
The Texas Tribune posted a new poll by the University of Texas. Out of a list of 10 education issues, Texans put school vouchers at No. 8. The No. 1 and No. 2 issues Texans care about, respectively, are school safety and teacher pay/teacher retention. So why is Governor Greg traveling around the state pushing for an educational savings account proposal?
Some enterprising investigative journalist should follow the money trail to find out who stands to profit most from a school voucher program. Who profits, and how much in contributions have they made to Texas politicians?
— Charles Kelley, Longview