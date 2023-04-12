Letter: Following a playbook

Following a playbook
Recently, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israel troops stormed into the Al-Asqa Mosque in Jerusalem and attacked the worshippers with tear gas, rubber bullets and bludgeoned them with their batons.
Naturally, this did nothing to deescalate tensions, and a few rockets were fired at Israel and then Israel began bombing the largely defenseless population in Gaza. Israel also bombed Syria and Lebanon, as well.
These exchanges follow a pattern. Israel leaders need a distraction from civil unrest — so an event to guarantee a Palestinian response (in this case attack the people praying in a mosque), then when there is a response, start bombing Gaza again.
Our media follows a similar playbook in reporting these flareups. First, give no context of the provocation or minimize it if mentioned at all. Focus on the Palestinian response and characterize them as militants or terrorists.
Use large headlines, something along the lines of "Hamas fires rockets at Israel." Then report that Israel was forced to bomb Gaza again — the most densely populated open-air prison on the planet. As Kurt Vonnegut would say, “And so it goes.”
— Jerry King, Longview