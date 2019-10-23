Letter: Following blindly in HISD

Following blindly in HISD
The superintendent of Hallsville ISD was quoted in the Aug. 16 edition of the News-Journal regarding campus ratings. He stated one campus had an A. That is factual. He stated one campus, the Texas Virtual Academy had a D. That is factual. He also stated all other campuses received a B. That is factual. He then stated that if you excluded the virtual score, the district would have received a high A. That is not factual.
With deleting the 61 score of the virtual academy and considering other campus scores of 94, 89, 89, 84, and 83, it is not possible to achieve a score approaching 90, a low A. Nor is it possible to achieve a high A as he stated.
The superintendent and board members might need to attend a few math refresher classes. Seems we have a school board that does not fact-check the superintendent and does not question the superintendent. My suggestion: Vote no in the upcoming bond election and get new board members who do not blindly follow the superintendent.
— Joe Hill, Hallsville