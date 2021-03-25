Letter: Food insecurity

Food insecurity
So many older Texans who are eligible for SNAP benefits aren’t enrolled. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has very long and difficult certification requirements, and they are just too daunting.
Food insecurity for older Texans is a real problem, and it is associated with increased risks of several health problems. Eligible seniors need this help.
Three bills that have been filed in the Texas Legislature deal with this problem: SB 224, HB 701, and HB 1230. I hope our representatives will support these bills.
— Marilyn Wills, Tyler