You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Food insecurity

Food insecurity

So many older Texans who are eligible for SNAP benefits aren’t enrolled. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has very long and difficult certification requirements, and they are just too daunting.

Food insecurity for older Texans is a real problem, and it is associated with increased risks of several health problems. Eligible seniors need this help.

Three bills that have been filed in the Texas Legislature deal with this problem: SB 224, HB 701, and HB 1230. I hope our representatives will support these bills.

— Marilyn Wills, Tyler

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Therefore sin is not to reign in your mortal body so that you obey its lusts ...”

Romans 6:12

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business