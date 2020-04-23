Letter: For many, quarantine is not a game

Not seeing the economic damage
There are a lot of opinions being thrown around about the timing and appropriateness of when to “open” the economy back up. The problem is, the vast majority of those opinions come from politicians, media professionals, or entertainers who all share one thing in common — insulation from the financial effects of closing the economy.
After only five weeks, we are already beginning to see a breakdown in the acceptance of some of the quarantine guidelines. How much worse is it going to be in another five weeks?
What the cultural elites don’t understand is the huge number of Americans who don’t share the enthusiasm for the in-house quarantine so many in the political, media, and entertainment communities are so adamant about extending. The majority of working Americans see everything they have worked for slipping away. A significant number is not sure how they will feed their families over the next few days and weeks.
Self quarantining for many of these fellow Americans is not a game — it is possibly an end to their livelihoods and everything they have worked for in their adult lives. Our leaders need to take the necessary steps now to get the economy moving.
— Stephen Shore, Longview