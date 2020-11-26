Letter: For the good of the country

For the good of the country
After what was, to say the least, a contentious general election, calls for unity echo across the land. I understand fully and also share, the dismay by many, that this very same call was totally ignored by the left these past four years.
The left chanted resistance and impeachment constantly for those four years. Proudly, they called it a righteous political coup attempt. All of it was based on proven lies. Worse yet, it was proven to be Russian disinformation lies. Now, the very same people that embraced those lies are telling us to believe them when they say there was no fraud in this election. That boat won’t float. Not here in Texas anyway.
The question arises, however, should we on the right overlook these wrongs and reach out and support the president-elect? I say, yes, we should for the good of our country. I am not in any way endorsing socialism by saying this. We must do all we can to prevent America from becoming a socialist nation.
I hope Joe Biden does not have to step down due to health reasons or that political intrigue on the left forces him to do so. That would result in a Kamala Harris presidency. She is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal in the Senate. It is a socialist program that will destroy Texas and also America.
— Gerald Green, Longview