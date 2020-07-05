Letter: Forced commercials

Forced commercials
We are customers of Longview-Kilgore Cable. We watch several shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Up to a couple of weeks ago, we have watched these shows without interruption. There are now commercials interrupting most of these shows. They show up at random times. Some have a timer notice at the bottom left of the screen that states how many more seconds the message will last. Sometimes these are not accurate. It is impossible to fast forward through these random commercials.
My question is, if we have paid for these shows already with our subscription fees, how can the forced commercials be justified? Can we be rid of them?
— Bobbie Michaels, Longview