Letter: Foreign influence impeachable

Foreign influence impeachable
On page 9 of the book “Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump,” by Neal Katyal with Sam Koppelman, we read these words of President George Washington, our first commander in chief. He delivered a farewell address that called foreign influence over our political system “one of the most baneful foes of republican government.” Similarly, John Adams believed that “the danger of of foreign influence” would “recur” as “often as elections happen.” And when James Madison proposed including impeachment powers to our Constitution, he said he did so in part to ensure no president would betray his trust to foreign powers.
Why did our Founders decide that being beholden to a foreign power was an impeachable offense? Because, as Alexander Hamilton said, a president should answer only to the American people. That means never abusing the office for personal gain, or to serve the interest of a foreign power.
— Lynn Camp, Longview