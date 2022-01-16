Letter: Forever matching my age

Forever matching my age
When I was 6 in 1969, the price of a stamp was 6 cents. When stamps rose to 8 cents in 1971, I was 8.
In March 1974, when the price of a first-class stamp increased to 10 cents, I was still 10. In the bicentennial year of 1976, when stamps were 13 cents, I was 13.
In 1978, when I was 15, stamps cost 15 cents. In 1981, when stamps rose again to 18 cents, I was 18. In 1985, when stamps rose to 22 cents, yes, I was 22.
In 1996, when I was 33, a stamp was 33 cents. And, just a few months ago, domestic first-class “forever” stamps rose to 58 cents, matching my age yet again.
I see the virtue of “forever” stamps in that the rate is supposedly locked-in forever. However, I still like to use some of my brand new stamps of other denominations that have the numeric monetary value embossed on them, such as my Abraham Lincoln 21-cent stamps or my George Washington 20-cent stamps.
By mixing/matching, I can send a letter to Canada for $1.30. Postal mailing shouldn’t become a lost art.
— James A. Marples, Longview