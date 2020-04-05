Letter: Forget Easter? Never!

In response to Ruben Navarrette’s column “Trump’s Easter miracle” last Sunday (Opinion): I was shocked by his wording.

I know very well that his meaning was to forget the possibility of being back in church Easter Sunday. But just seeing the words “Forget Easter” gave me a sad feeling.

As Christians, there is no way we can forget Easter. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of our faith. We will celebrate Easter! It may not be in our church buildings but it will be with all our hearts wherever we are.

All the earth is celebrating Easter right now. Just look around you. Everything that laid dormant all winter is now coming to life. Hallelujah! He is risen! Jesus is alive! Praise God for Easter and don’t “Forget Easter.”

— Floy Barber, Longview

