Letter: Forgetting the golden rule

Forgetting the golden rule
J. Collen stated that President Trump thinks he is above the law (letters, Jan. 12). How does anyone know what another person’s thoughts are?
If it’s the impeachment articles that are being referred to, the trial in the Senate was to determine if he was guilty of a crime. I watched the House hearings on the matter, and agree with those who voted not to impeach him. I hope Collen is just as upset with the people who attacked his family, calling one a prostitute and predicting another will be a home-schooled shooter. Madonna said she thought about blowing up the White House. Kathy Griffin thought holding a likeness of Trump’s severed head was funny.
These people have no idea what the golden rule is. I suggest that Collen read Andrew C. McCarthy’s book, “Ball of Collusion.” If you do, by page 70 you will know the truth of what this president has gone through. It will detail how insidious those in the last administration were. None of them should be allowed to hold office again.
I hope you or someone you love has a 401(k). President Trump’s business tax cut is responsible for its growth.
— Gerald Green, Longview