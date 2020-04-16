Letter: Foster can't let it go

Very partisan
I consider myself an independent but John Foster is the most partisan of partisans and signifies everything wrong with the Democratic Party. He chose to beat the dead horse of Russiagate again (Saturday Forum, March 28). I thought we were past that but with some such as him it is never over.
He writes with a few obvious mischaracterizations and outright conjectures on his part. No proof was ever given that Russia had interfered in Trump’s election. And how many times have we heard the canard “17 intelligence agencies said so, therefore it must be true.” Au contraire. These same agencies said Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and after a million lives lost, trillions spent, none were ever found. Mike Pompeo said when he was head of the CIA we lied, we stole, we misled. That is what they do: spread misinformation. I doubt they suddenly changed.
The FBI never investigated the DNC servers to determine if they had been hacked. They did turn the computers over to CrowdStrike, but they are hardly the nonpartisan group he asserts they are. Plus it is said the information must have been stolen by a thumb drive by an employee of the DNC, like the later murdered Seth Rich. But there are those like Mr. Foster who would rather create a war with Russia for purely partisan purposes. Shame.
— Jerry King, Longview