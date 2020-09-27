Letter: Four more years?

Four more years?
The election is rigged, unless I win. The news is fake, unless it flatters me. Everything is a hoax, unless I tweet it. Nepotism is bad, unless it’s my family. I’m rich, but you can’t see my taxes. If I’m elected, I’ll show my taxes. I’m smart, but you can’t see my grades. I’m successful, but my businesses have failed. My staff is the best, until I fire them or they’re indicted, then I hardly knew them. I’m innocent, but my staff won’t be testifying.
Downplay a deadly virus. Advocate for ingesting/injecting disinfectant/bleach. Hype a false drug. Gas peaceful protesters. Mock those who wear face masks. Stop testing for COVID so the infection rate appears to go down. Lie to the American people about a deadly disease to give the illusion that everything is under control.
Let Russians pay the Taliban to kill Americans. Promote white supremacy. Discredit American intelligence agencies. Disregard the Constitution. Deny science. End Social Security/Medicare. Declare mail-in ballots fraudulent. Decimate the U.S. Postal Service.
“But the economy.” Markets are manipulated by those with the money. The average American doesn’t even have enough put away for a car repair, let alone invest in the stock market. “COVID tanked the economy.” It didn’t have to had it been handled expeditiously. If he wins reelection, he will stop the virus, stop the riots, and fix the economy. Stop what he’s caused? Four more years, and you will be witnessing a coup d’etat right here in the USA. Guaranteed.
— Kathy Somer, Longview